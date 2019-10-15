Overview of Dr. Kathy Messina, MD

Dr. Kathy Messina, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College.



Dr. Messina works at Garden City Pediatrics in Garden City, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.