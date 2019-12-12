Dr. Niknejad has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kathy Niknejad, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kathy Niknejad, MD
Dr. Kathy Niknejad, MD is an Urology Specialist in Wellesley, MA. They specialize in Urology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Harvard University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital and Brigham And Women's Hospital.
Dr. Niknejad works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Niknejad's Office Locations
-
1
Harvard Vanguard Medical Assoc.230 Worcester St, Wellesley, MA 02481 Directions (781) 431-5255
-
2
Men's Health Center At Brigham and Women's Faulkner Hospital1153 Centre St Ste 4N, Jamaica Plain, MA 02130 Directions (617) 983-4800
-
3
Brigham And Women's Hospital45 Francis St Ste B, Boston, MA 02115 Directions (617) 732-6325
Hospital Affiliations
- Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Niknejad?
Excellent
About Dr. Kathy Niknejad, MD
- Urology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1861551087
Education & Certifications
- Harvard University / School Of Medicine
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Niknejad accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Niknejad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Niknejad works at
Dr. Niknejad has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Niknejad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Niknejad. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Niknejad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Niknejad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Niknejad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.