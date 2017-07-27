Overview of Dr. Kathy Pae, MD

Dr. Kathy Pae, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Wallingford, CT. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT.



Dr. Pae works at Pediatric Medicine of Wallingford Llp in Wallingford, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.