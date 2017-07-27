See All Pediatricians in Wallingford, CT
Dr. Kathy Pae, MD

Pediatrics
4.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Kathy Pae, MD

Dr. Kathy Pae, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Wallingford, CT. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT.

Dr. Pae works at Pediatric Medicine of Wallingford Llp in Wallingford, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Pae's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pediatric Medicine of Wallingford Llp
    97 Barnes Rd Ste 6, Wallingford, CT 06492 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 265-9890

Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 27, 2017
    dr pae is the ONLY doctor my daughter likes. the way she helps us understand whatever is wrong and checks up on my daughter is GREAT.
    Wallingford, CT — Jul 27, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Kathy Pae, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 32 years of experience
    • English
    • 1952406944
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kathy Pae, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pae is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pae has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pae has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pae works at Pediatric Medicine of Wallingford Llp in Wallingford, CT. View the full address on Dr. Pae’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Pae. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pae.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pae, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pae appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

