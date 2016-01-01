Dr. Kathy Perkins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perkins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathy Perkins, MD
Overview of Dr. Kathy Perkins, MD
Dr. Kathy Perkins, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in West Hollywood, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / TWIN CITIES CAMPUS.
Dr. Perkins works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Perkins' Office Locations
-
1
Cedars-sinai Medical Center8700 Beverly Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90048 Directions (310) 967-1884Wednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Perkins?
About Dr. Kathy Perkins, MD
- Pediatrics
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1831126457
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / TWIN CITIES CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Perkins has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Perkins accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Perkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Perkins works at
Dr. Perkins has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perkins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perkins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perkins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.