Dr. Kathy Plower, DMD
Overview
Dr. Kathy Plower, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Vero Beach, FL.
Dr. Plower works at
Locations
-
1
Indian River Dentistry2275 20th St, Vero Beach, FL 32960 Directions (772) 732-2181Monday8:00am - 2:00pmTuesday8:00am - 2:00pmWednesday7:30am - 3:00pmThursday8:00am - 2:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Every year I say the same thing: If there is a dental practice that is better, you're fortunate. If you've been disappointed for any reason, you may want to call Dr Plower; I have never been...the care has been only what's necessary, when it's necessary, delivered in the most pleasant manner.
About Dr. Kathy Plower, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1942594627
