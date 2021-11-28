Overview of Dr. Kathy Ravanbakhsh, DO

Dr. Kathy Ravanbakhsh, DO is an Urology Specialist in Bryan, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Urological Surgery. They graduated from Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University and is affiliated with St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – College Station, CHI St. Joseph Health Burleson Hospital and CHI St. Joseph Health Madison Hospital.



Dr. Ravanbakhsh works at CHI St Joseph Health Urology Associates in Bryan, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.