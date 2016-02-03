Overview

Dr. Kathy Risse, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Washington School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center.



Dr. Risse works at Virginia Mason University Village Medical Center in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.