Dr. Kathy Rumer, DO

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.0 (82)
Map Pin Small Drexel Hill, PA
Accepting new patients
Overview of Dr. Kathy Rumer, DO

Dr. Kathy Rumer, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Drexel Hill, PA. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, Delaware County Memorial Hospital and Lankenau Medical Center.

Dr. Rumer works at Rumer Cosmetic Surgery in Drexel Hill, PA with other offices in Ardmore, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rumer's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Delaware County Memorial Hospital
    2100 Keystone Ave # 1, Drexel Hill, PA 19026 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Main Office
    105 Ardmore Ave, Ardmore, PA 19003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Breast Diseases
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Breast Diseases
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant

Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Rosacea-Like Facial Flush Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Blemishes Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Skin Procedures Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Transgender Disorders Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Medicaid
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 82 ratings
    Patient Ratings (82)
    5 Star
    (39)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (5)
    1 Star
    (38)
    Jan 18, 2023
    First of all I would like to encourage everyone to give doctor rumor a call at least talk to her I guarantee you you won't be disappointed I have my surgery but her there was very little pain very little swelling my recovery was very fast I'm happy with my results she just all around excellence surgeon her and her office are both great. So again I would like to encourage everyone please give her a call first before making your final decision like I said you won't be disappointed with her. Even after surgery she's there to check on you constantly so you don't have to worry about giving her a call or anything she's always there in and out so please give her a call.
    Zz — Jan 18, 2023
    Dr. Rumer's Office & Staff

    Experience with Dr. Rumer

    About Dr. Kathy Rumer, DO

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • English
    • Female
    • 1225220478
    Education & Certifications

    • Westchester Med Ctr
    • Albert Einstein Medical Center|Sloan Kettering Meml
    • PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    • PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    • Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    • Delaware County Memorial Hospital
    • Lankenau Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kathy Rumer, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rumer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rumer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rumer accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Rumer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    82 patients have reviewed Dr. Rumer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rumer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rumer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rumer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

