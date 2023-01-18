Dr. Kathy Rumer, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rumer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathy Rumer, DO
Overview of Dr. Kathy Rumer, DO
Dr. Kathy Rumer, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Drexel Hill, PA. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, Delaware County Memorial Hospital and Lankenau Medical Center.
Dr. Rumer works at
Dr. Rumer's Office Locations
-
1
Delaware County Memorial Hospital2100 Keystone Ave # 1, Drexel Hill, PA 19026 Directions
-
2
Main Office105 Ardmore Ave, Ardmore, PA 19003 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Medicaid
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rumer?
First of all I would like to encourage everyone to give doctor rumor a call at least talk to her I guarantee you you won't be disappointed I have my surgery but her there was very little pain very little swelling my recovery was very fast I'm happy with my results she just all around excellence surgeon her and her office are both great. So again I would like to encourage everyone please give her a call first before making your final decision like I said you won't be disappointed with her. Even after surgery she's there to check on you constantly so you don't have to worry about giving her a call or anything she's always there in and out so please give her a call.
About Dr. Kathy Rumer, DO
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- Female
- 1225220478
Education & Certifications
- Westchester Med Ctr
- Albert Einstein Medical Center|Sloan Kettering Meml
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Delaware County Memorial Hospital
- Lankenau Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rumer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rumer accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rumer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rumer works at
82 patients have reviewed Dr. Rumer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rumer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rumer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rumer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.