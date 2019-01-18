See All Oncologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Kathy Sam, MD

Medical Oncology
3.4 (7)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kathy Sam, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their residency with Baylor College Of Medicine

Dr. Sam works at Oncology Consultants - Cancer Center in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Oncology Consultants - Cancer Center
    Oncology Consultants - Cancer Center
2130 W Holcombe Blvd Fl 10, Houston, TX 77030
(713) 347-3827

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
  • CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
  • Houston Methodist Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
  • Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
  • Saint Joseph Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Erythropoietin Test
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Anemia
Erythropoietin Test
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening

Treatment frequency



Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adult Chronic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia of Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Angiosarcoma of the Breast Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aplastic Anemia Chevron Icon
Appendix Cancer Chevron Icon
Arterial Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia (AIHA) Chevron Icon
B-Cell Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
B-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Biopsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Biopsy
Blood Cancer Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Aspiration Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Anemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Follicular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Gastric Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Cancers Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hepatobiliary Cancer Chevron Icon
Hereditary Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Invasive Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Invasive Ductal Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Invasive Lobular Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Iron Deficiency Anemia Chevron Icon
Locally Advanced Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Lymphoma of the Bone Chevron Icon
Lymphoma of the Brain Chevron Icon
Lymphoma of the Breast Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Genital System Cancer Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Megaloblastic Anemia Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Metastatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Nutritional Anemia Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Pernicious Anemia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Portal Vein Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Pre-Invasive Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Primary Malignant Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Radiation-Induced Angiosarcoma of the Breast Chevron Icon
Refractory Anemia With Excess Blasts Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sideroblastic Anemia Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thoracic Cancer Chevron Icon
Thrombocytopenia Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Thromboembolism Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 18, 2019
    Dang in Spring , TX — Jan 18, 2019
    About Dr. Kathy Sam, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1427203819
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kathy Sam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sam has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sam works at Oncology Consultants - Cancer Center in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Sam’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Sam. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sam.

