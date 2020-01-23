Dr. Kathy Tieu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tieu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathy Tieu, MD
Overview
Dr. Kathy Tieu, MD is a Dermatologist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine.
Dr. Tieu works at
Locations
Clinical Skin Ctr/No Virginia3700 Joseph Siewick Dr Ste 402, Fairfax, VA 22033 Directions (703) 620-8900
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful to go to a wonderful, caring physician, who is on time! Thank you Dr Tieu!
About Dr. Kathy Tieu, MD
- Dermatology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1811973951
Education & Certifications
- University of Virginia School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tieu works at
Dr. Tieu has seen patients for Rosacea, Seborrheic Dermatitis and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tieu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
