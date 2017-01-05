See All Neurologists in Dallas, TX
Dr. Kathy Toler, MD

Neurology
2.8 (17)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Kathy Toler, MD

Dr. Kathy Toler, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / BAYLOR COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY.

Dr. Toler works at Humberto Lopez MD PA in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Toler's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Humberto Lopez MD PA
    10 Medical Pkwy, Dallas, TX 75234 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 488-8441

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
Dementia or Depression Screening
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
Dementia or Depression Screening
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan

Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
Dementia or Depression Screening
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation
Dementia Evaluation
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
EMG (Electromyography)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Evoked Potential Test
Functional Movement Screening
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test
Head CT Scan
Herniated Disc
Home Sleep Study
ImPACT Testing
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Low Back Pain
Memory Evaluation
Nerve Conduction Studies
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test
Wada Test
Autonomic Disorders
Brain Abscess
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cauda Equina Syndrome
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cerebrovascular Disease
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy
Chronic Pain
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Myelopathy
Polyneuropathy
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
Spinal Stenosis
Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Traumatic Brain Injury
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Jan 05, 2017
    My experience with Dr. Toler has been marvelous. She attends every question and/or concern that I have. Every time that I call the office, I'm answered by the most caring staff. Dr. Toler shows empathy and care towards my seizures. I know that if I ever need Dr. Toler and her staff, they are just a call away.
    N. Landeros in Dallas, TX — Jan 05, 2017
    About Dr. Kathy Toler, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1639172208
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / BAYLOR COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kathy Toler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Toler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Toler has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Toler accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Toler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Toler. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Toler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Toler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Toler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

