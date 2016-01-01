See All Pediatric Neurologists in Albuquerque, NM
Dr. Kathy Wolfe, MD

Pediatric Neurology
Overview of Dr. Kathy Wolfe, MD

Dr. Kathy Wolfe, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. 

Dr. Wolfe works at University New Mexico Orthopdcs in Albuquerque, NM. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Wolfe's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Carrie Tingley Hospital
    1127 University Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 272-1130
  2. 2
    Univ. of New Mexico Hospital
    2211 Lomas Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 272-1130

Experience & Treatment Frequency

TCD Bubble Test
Sudoscan
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    About Dr. Kathy Wolfe, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Neurology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1538401518
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Wolfe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wolfe works at University New Mexico Orthopdcs in Albuquerque, NM. View the full address on Dr. Wolfe’s profile.

    Dr. Wolfe has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wolfe.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wolfe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wolfe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

