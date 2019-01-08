Overview of Dr. Kathylynn Pietak, MD

Dr. Kathylynn Pietak, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center and Sisters Of Charity Hospital.



Dr. Pietak works at Amherst Medical Associates in Buffalo, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.