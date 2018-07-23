Overview

Dr. Kati Dessauer, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Cary, NC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE.



Dr. Dessauer works at Wellness Family Practice PA in Cary, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.