Overview of Dr. Katia Korte, MD

Dr. Katia Korte, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Taunton, MA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from Faculty Of Medical Sciences Of Pernambuco and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital, Good Samaritan Medical Center and Morton Hospital.



Dr. Korte works at SMG Taunton Medical in Taunton, MA with other offices in Brockton, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Vitamin D Deficiency and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.