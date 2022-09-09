Dr. Katie Agnello, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Agnello is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Katie Agnello, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Katie Agnello, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Venice, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital and Shorepoint Health Venice.
Dr. Agnello works at
Locations
-
1
Venice Gastroenterology825 VENETIAN PKWY, Venice, FL 34285 Directions (941) 483-5730
Hospital Affiliations
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
- Shorepoint Health Venice
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Agnello?
Could not have been nicer to me! Very professional and interested in my health.
About Dr. Katie Agnello, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1841432705
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Agnello has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Agnello accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Agnello has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Agnello works at
Dr. Agnello has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Agnello on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Agnello. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Agnello.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Agnello, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Agnello appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.