Dr. Katie Artz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Katie Artz, MD
Dr. Katie Artz, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from SCOTT AND WHITE MEMORIAL HOSPITAL AND CLINIC and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's Hospital and Tucson Medical Center.
Dr. Artz works at
Dr. Artz's Office Locations
Southwestern Surgery Associates1951 N Wilmot Rd Ste 2, Tucson, AZ 85712 Directions (520) 795-5845Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Carondelet St. Joseph's Hospital350 N Wilmot Rd, Tucson, AZ 85711 Directions (520) 873-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph's Hospital
- Tucson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Artz took out my gallbladder after a full explanation of my options. She was clear and caring, while lightening things up with a great sense of humor. Teensy little incisions that are healing nicely!
About Dr. Katie Artz, MD
- General Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1396781860
Education & Certifications
- SCOTT AND WHITE MEMORIAL HOSPITAL AND CLINIC
