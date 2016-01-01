Dr. Baird accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Katie Baird, MD
Overview of Dr. Katie Baird, MD
Dr. Katie Baird, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 6 years of experience. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital and Salem Hospital.
Dr. Baird's Office Locations
Bulfinch Medical Group50 Staniford St Fl 9, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 724-6610
Hospital Affiliations
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Salem Hospital
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Katie Baird, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 6 years of experience
- English
- 1740719426
Education & Certifications
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
