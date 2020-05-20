Overview of Dr. Katie Ballert, MD

Dr. Katie Ballert, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Urology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital.



Dr. Ballert works at Kentucky Clinic - Urology - Wing C in Lexington, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.