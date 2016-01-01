Overview

Dr. Katie Barger, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Pediatric Endocrinology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT OMAHA and is affiliated with Phoenix Children's Hospital.



Dr. Barger works at Phoenix Children's Medical Group in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Gilbert, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.