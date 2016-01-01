Dr. Katie Barger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Katie Barger, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Katie Barger, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Pediatric Endocrinology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT OMAHA and is affiliated with Phoenix Children's Hospital.
Dr. Barger works at
Locations
Phoenix Children's Medical Group1920 E Cambridge Ave Ste 301, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Directions (602) 837-1815
Phoenix Children's Medical Group3370 S Mercy Rd Ste 118, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Directions (480) 672-2042
Hospital Affiliations
- Phoenix Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Katie Barger, MD
- Pediatric Endocrinology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1811222367
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT OMAHA
- Pediatric Endocrinology and Pediatrics
Dr. Barger works at
Dr. Barger has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barger.
