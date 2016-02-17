Dr. Katie Beach, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beach is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Katie Beach, DDS
Overview
Dr. Katie Beach, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Shreveport, LA.
Dr. Beach works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Shreveport-Bossier Family Dental Care910 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Shreveport, LA 71118 Directions (318) 519-1890
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Beach?
The best dental experience i have ever had, and that says alot coming from me. I have had horrible experiences with dentists in the past, but not here. Katie and her staff are very thorough, precise and very professional. They took me as a walk in because i broke a tooth that needed a crown. Katie and her assistants all came up with a plan an executed it. From the time they started x-rays to putting the temp on, i was walking out in an hour. Absloutely amazed - 10 star experience for sure
About Dr. Katie Beach, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1033300348
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Beach has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Beach accepts Aetna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Beach has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Beach works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Beach. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beach.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beach, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beach appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.