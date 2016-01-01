Dr. Katie Behunin, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Behunin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Katie Behunin, DO
Overview of Dr. Katie Behunin, DO
Dr. Katie Behunin, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Draper, UT.
Dr. Behunin works at
Dr. Behunin's Office Locations
-
1
South Summit Pediatrics267 E Traversepoint Dr, Draper, UT 84020 Directions (435) 264-5456
Hospital Affiliations
- Lone Peak Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Cigna
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Behunin?
About Dr. Katie Behunin, DO
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1265725774
Education & Certifications
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Behunin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Behunin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Behunin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Behunin works at
Dr. Behunin has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Behunin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Behunin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Behunin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.