Dr. Katie Drake, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in St Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Ks Univ Of Med & Biosci Coll Of Osteo Med.



Dr. Drake works at IMA Medical Group in St Petersburg, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.