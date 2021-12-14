See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Saint Joseph, MI
Dr. Katie Fitton, DO Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Katie Fitton, DO

Pulmonary Disease
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Katie Fitton, DO

Dr. Katie Fitton, DO is a Pulmonologist in Saint Joseph, MI. They graduated from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center and Spectrum Health Lakeland Niles Hospital.

Dr. Fitton works at Lakeland Pulmonology in Saint Joseph, MI. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Compare with other Pulmonologists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Colin Gillespie, MD
Dr. Colin Gillespie, MD
3.4 (5)
View Profile
Dr. Abdelaziz Mohamed, MD
Dr. Abdelaziz Mohamed, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Thomas Gildea, MD
Dr. Thomas Gildea, MD
5.0 (4)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Fitton's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Lakeland Pulmonology
    1234 Napier Ave, Saint Joseph, MI 49085 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (269) 982-5864
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Health Park Medical Suites, St. Joseph
    3950 Hollywood Rd Ste 280, Saint Joseph, MI 49085 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (269) 982-5864
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center
  • Spectrum Health Lakeland Niles Hospital

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Fitton?

Dec 14, 2021
She provided helpful advise and information (upon request) for a patient who was in distress without charging.
T. Fisher — Dec 14, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Katie Fitton, DO
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Katie Fitton, DO?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Fitton to family and friends

Dr. Fitton's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Fitton

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Katie Fitton, DO.

About Dr. Katie Fitton, DO

Specialties
  • Pulmonary Disease
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1982017422
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Genesys Regional Medical Center
Fellowship
Medical Education
  • Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Katie Fitton, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fitton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Fitton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Fitton works at Lakeland Pulmonology in Saint Joseph, MI. View the full address on Dr. Fitton’s profile.

Dr. Fitton has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fitton.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fitton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fitton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Katie Fitton, DO?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.