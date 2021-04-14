Dr. Katie Gunter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gunter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Katie Gunter, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Katie Gunter, MD
Dr. Katie Gunter, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They graduated from University of Florida.
Dr. Gunter works at
Dr. Gunter's Office Locations
Vaccinating Alabama Kids in Schools1963 Memorial Pkwy SW Ste 5, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 265-2469
Huntsville Pediatric Associates2004 Airport Rd SW Ste 1, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 888-5437
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
My children have been going to Dr. Gunter for the last 11 years. We love her! She has always been wise, friendly and engaging. We have never felt rushed or dismissed in any way. I have always felt so blessed to have found her and look forward to my kids' well-child visits every year!
About Dr. Katie Gunter, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1235347469
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gunter has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gunter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gunter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Gunter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gunter.
