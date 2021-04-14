See All Pediatricians in Huntsville, AL
Dr. Katie Gunter, MD

Pediatrics
4.2 (8)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Katie Gunter, MD

Dr. Katie Gunter, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They graduated from University of Florida.

Dr. Gunter works at Vaccinating Alabama Kids in Schools in Huntsville, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Gunter's Office Locations

    Vaccinating Alabama Kids in Schools
    1963 Memorial Pkwy SW Ste 5, Huntsville, AL 35801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (256) 265-2469
    Huntsville Pediatric Associates
    2004 Airport Rd SW Ste 1, Huntsville, AL 35801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (256) 888-5437

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Acute Pharyngitis
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Acute Pharyngitis

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Apr 14, 2021
    My children have been going to Dr. Gunter for the last 11 years. We love her! She has always been wise, friendly and engaging. We have never felt rushed or dismissed in any way. I have always felt so blessed to have found her and look forward to my kids' well-child visits every year!
    JH — Apr 14, 2021
    About Dr. Katie Gunter, MD

    • Pediatrics
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Florida
    Medical Education
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Katie Gunter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gunter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gunter has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gunter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gunter works at Vaccinating Alabama Kids in Schools in Huntsville, AL. View the full address on Dr. Gunter’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Gunter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gunter.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gunter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gunter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

