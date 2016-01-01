Overview of Dr. Katie Hausmann, MD

Dr. Katie Hausmann, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Hospital Ozaukee and Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - St. Joseph Campus.



Dr. Hausmann works at Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Milwaukee in Milwaukee, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Limb Pain and Limb Swelling along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.