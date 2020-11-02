Dr. Katie Hendley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hendley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Katie Hendley, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Katie Hendley, MD
Dr. Katie Hendley, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center.
Dr. Hendley works at
Dr. Hendley's Office Locations
-
1
Lubbock Diagnostic Clinic - Neurology3506 21st St Ste 400, Lubbock, TX 79410 Directions (806) 725-4115
-
2
Covenant Medical Center3420 22ND PL, Lubbock, TX 79410 Directions (806) 725-4115
Hospital Affiliations
- Covenant Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- FirstCare Health Plans
- Golden Rule
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- Principal Life
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Hendley and office staff are always professional and courteous. She listens and is attentive to my needs.
About Dr. Katie Hendley, MD
- Neurology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1831484831
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hendley has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hendley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hendley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hendley has seen patients for Parkinson's Disease, Tremor and Restless Leg Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hendley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Hendley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hendley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hendley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hendley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.