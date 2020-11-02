Overview of Dr. Katie Hendley, MD

Dr. Katie Hendley, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center.



Dr. Hendley works at Lubbock Diagnostic Clinic - Neurology in Lubbock, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Parkinson's Disease, Tremor and Restless Leg Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.