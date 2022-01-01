Dr. Hern has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Katie Hern, MD
Overview
Dr. Katie Hern, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Raytown, MO. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS.
Dr. Hern works at
Locations
Premise Health of Missouri Medical P.c.10301 E State Route 350, Raytown, MO 64138 Directions (816) 268-7000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She truly cares about your well-being. Calm and actually listens to you. I am so glad she came to the practice. I love her.
About Dr. Katie Hern, MD
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1093936585
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hern accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hern has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hern works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Hern. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hern.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hern, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hern appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.