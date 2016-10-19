See All Dermatologists in Alhambra, CA
Dr. Katie Pang, MD

Dermatology
3.3 (21)
21 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Katie Pang, MD is a Dermatologist in Alhambra, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Southern California / School Of Medicine.

They frequently treat conditions like Rash, Itchy Skin and Seborrheic Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    9 E Shorb St, Alhambra, CA 91801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 475-8527
    Wei & Wang Mdsinc.
    500 N Garfield Ave Ste 102, Monterey Park, CA 91754 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 308-0600

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Rash
Itchy Skin
Seborrheic Dermatitis
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Oct 19, 2016
    I've been seeing Dr. Pang for the past couple of years now and she is friendly, caring, and helpful! She explains my condition to me in detail and gives me useful tips on how to improve my skin condition. She always tries to answer all my questions even when she is busy. She's pretty efficient, so the short wait time is definitely a plus!
    Terry in Pasadena, CA — Oct 19, 2016
    About Dr. Katie Pang, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 21 years of experience
    • English, Chinese and Mandarin
    • 1750439873
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Southern California / School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pang has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pang has seen patients for Rash, Itchy Skin and Seborrheic Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Pang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pang.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

