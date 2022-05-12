Dr. Katie Rosen, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Katie Rosen, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Katie Rosen, DO
Dr. Katie Rosen, DO is an Urology Specialist in Warren, MI. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Henry Ford Macomb Hospital.
Dr. Rosen works at
Dr. Rosen's Office Locations
Michigan Institute of Urology - Warren3701 E 13 Mile Rd, Warren, MI 48092 Directions (586) 758-0123
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Ford Macomb Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rosen listens carefully to patient's concerns. She provides treatment options to meet my concerns. She is a good and clear communicator, and I feel very comfortable with her expertise. She takes the time to review the notes from previous appointments with her, before she enters the patient's room.
About Dr. Katie Rosen, DO
- Urology
- English
- 1548600984
Education & Certifications
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
