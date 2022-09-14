Overview

Dr. Katie Schroeder, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIV OF MO-KANSAS CITY SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Parkland Health Center - Farmington, Saint Luke's Des Peres Hospital and Ssm Health Saint Louis University Hospital.



Dr. Schroeder works at SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY DEPARTMENT OF NEU in Saint Louis, MO with other offices in Farmington, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Crohn's Disease and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.