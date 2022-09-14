Dr. Katie Schroeder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schroeder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Katie Schroeder, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Katie Schroeder, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIV OF MO-KANSAS CITY SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Parkland Health Center - Farmington, Saint Luke's Des Peres Hospital and Ssm Health Saint Louis University Hospital.
Dr. Schroeder works at
Locations
Ssm Health Saint Louis University Hospital3635 Vista Ave # FDT-3, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (314) 577-8850
Des Peres Medical Arts Pavilion II2315 Dougherty Ferry Rd Ste 205, Saint Louis, MO 63122 Directions (207) 773-1728
SluCare Farmington Practice1103 W Liberty St, Farmington, MO 63640 Directions (573) 664-1260
Hospital Affiliations
- Parkland Health Center - Farmington
- Saint Luke's Des Peres Hospital
- Ssm Health Saint Louis University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- Homestate Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Schroeder WAS ON TIME!!! and then she listened to me, notated my concerns, had awesome suggestions, and really knew her stuff. She had reviewed my records prior to the meeting, etc. What more could I possibly ask for? THANKS DOC
About Dr. Katie Schroeder, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 16 years of experience
- English, Persian
Education & Certifications
- Saint Louis University Hospital
- Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine|Loyola University-Stritch School of Medicine, Maywood
- UNIV OF MO-KANSAS CITY SCH OF MED
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schroeder has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schroeder accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schroeder has seen patients for Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Crohn's Disease and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schroeder on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Schroeder speaks Persian.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Schroeder. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schroeder.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schroeder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schroeder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.