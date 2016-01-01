Overview of Dr. Katie Tucker, DO

Dr. Katie Tucker, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Athens, AL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from William Carey University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Athens-Limestone Hospital.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.