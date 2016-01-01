See All Pediatricians in Athens, AL
Dr. Katie Tucker, DO

Pediatrics
Accepting new patients
7 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Katie Tucker, DO

Dr. Katie Tucker, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Athens, AL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from William Carey University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Athens-Limestone Hospital.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Tucker's Office Locations

    22136 Medical Village Dr, Athens, AL 35613

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Athens-Limestone Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD Parent Coaching
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD Parent Coaching Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Asthma and Immunology Care Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Newborn and Well-Child Care Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pediatric Attention Deficit (ADD) Chevron Icon
Pediatric Counseling Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • AllKids Health Insurance
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Medicaid

    About Dr. Katie Tucker, DO

    • Pediatrics
    • 7 years of experience
    Education & Certifications

    • Charleston Area Medical Center, Women and Children's Hospital
    • William Carey University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education
    • University Of Alabama At Huntsville
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Katie Tucker, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tucker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tucker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tucker has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tucker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tucker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tucker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

