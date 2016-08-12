Dr. Katie Wakeley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wakeley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Katie Wakeley, MD
Dr. Katie Wakeley, MD is an Oncology Specialist in South Weymouth, MA. They specialize in Oncology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS and is affiliated with South Shore Hospital.
The Boutique101 Columbian St, South Weymouth, MA 02190 Directions (781) 624-4760
- South Shore Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Wakeley is one of the best - if not the best - surgeon in Boston. She is a wonderful mix of someone who knows her stuff and someone you would want as a friend. I would follow her to any hospital in the country, but the fact that she is at South Shore Hospital and her patients get the care of the top notch team on Emerson 6 is icing on the cake. Everyone in her office is kind, compassionate, and professional. You couldn't find a better doctor!
- Oncology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS
Dr. Wakeley has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wakeley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wakeley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wakeley has seen patients for Hysteroscopy, Gynecologic Cancer and Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wakeley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Wakeley. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wakeley.
