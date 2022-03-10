Overview

Dr. Katina Bonaparte, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SINT EUSTATIUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Morton Plant Hospital.



Dr. Bonaparte works at Community Health Centers in Clearwater, FL with other offices in Tarpon Springs, FL, Pinellas Park, FL, Dunedin, FL and Largo, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.