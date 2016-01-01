Dr. Matthews-Ferrari has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Katina Matthews-Ferrari, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Katina Matthews-Ferrari, MD
Dr. Katina Matthews-Ferrari, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Punta Gorda, FL. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Shorepoint Health Punta Gorda.
Dr. Matthews-Ferrari's Office Locations
Charlotte Comm Mental Hlth Svcs Inc1700 Education Ave, Punta Gorda, FL 33950 Directions (941) 639-8300
Hospital Affiliations
- Shorepoint Health Punta Gorda
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Katina Matthews-Ferrari, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1124038013
Education & Certifications
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
