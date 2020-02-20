Overview of Dr. Katina Robison, MD

Dr. Katina Robison, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Providence, RI.



Dr. Robison works at Women & Infants Hospital in Providence, RI with other offices in Fall River, MA and Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer, Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic and Vaginal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.