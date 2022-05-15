See All Dermatologists in Coral Gables, FL
Dr. Katlein De Franca, MD

Dermatology
4.4 (14)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Katlein De Franca, MD is a Dermatologist in Coral Gables, FL. 

Dr. De Franca works at University Of Miami Health System in Coral Gables, FL with other offices in Miami Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Rash along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    UHealth Dermatology at Coral Gables
    1828 Ponce De Leon Blvd, Coral Gables, FL 33134 (305) 243-6704
    UHealth Dermatology at Miami Beach
    555 Washington Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139 (305) 672-1233

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Rash Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    May 15, 2022
    Dr Franca is a brilliant scientist, has many books and publications. I am fortunate to have her as my dermatologist for so many years. Thank you for all the great work you do
    About Dr. Katlein De Franca, MD

    • Dermatology
    • English
    • 1386119097
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Katlein De Franca, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. De Franca is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. De Franca has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. De Franca has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. De Franca has seen patients for Rash, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. De Franca on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. De Franca. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. De Franca.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. De Franca, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. De Franca appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

