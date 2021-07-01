Overview of Dr. Katria Mertz, MD

Dr. Katria Mertz, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Eugene, OR. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine.



Dr. Mertz works at Oregon Medical Group Center for Women's Health in Eugene, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Pap Smear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.