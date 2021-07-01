Dr. Mertz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Katria Mertz, MD
Overview of Dr. Katria Mertz, MD
Dr. Katria Mertz, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Eugene, OR. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine.
Dr. Mertz's Office Locations
Oregon Medical Group Center for Women's Health330 S Garden Way Ste 220, Eugene, OR 97401 Directions (541) 687-4900
Westmoreland Clinic1650 Chambers St, Eugene, OR 97402 Directions (541) 686-1711Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
West Eugene Medical Clinic Family Medicine4135 QUEST DR, Eugene, OR 97402 Directions (541) 461-8006
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Mertz takes the time to really listen, and you are treated like your symptoms really matter. She helped me through a gynecological issue I had as well as through a pregnancy, and she was wonderful.
About Dr. Katria Mertz, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1043351992
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mertz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mertz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mertz has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Pap Smear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mertz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Mertz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mertz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mertz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mertz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.