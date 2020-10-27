Overview

Dr. Katrina Barnes, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Marietta, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from West Virginia University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Camden Clark Medical Center, Marietta Memorial Hospital and Selby General Hospital.



Dr. Barnes works at Department of Primary Care in Marietta, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.