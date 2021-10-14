Overview

Dr. Katrina Bassel, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano and CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler.



Dr. Bassel works at Baylor Plano Hospital in Plano, TX with other offices in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gas-Bloat Syndrome and Irritable Bowel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.