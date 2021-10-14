Dr. Katrina Bassel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bassel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Katrina Bassel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Katrina Bassel, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano and CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler.
Dr. Bassel works at
Locations
Baylor Plano Hospital4700 Alliance Blvd Ste 200, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (469) 800-6020
Ambulatory Endoscopy Clinic6390 Lyndon B Johnson Fwy Ste 200, Dallas, TX 75240 Directions (972) 934-3691
Digestive Diseases Group-baylor4708 Alliance Blvd Ste 200, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (469) 800-6020
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano
- CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HAP Insurance
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bassel is an amazing GI specialist. I have been seeing her for many years and I recommend her often to those needing a solid GI doctor. She is highly intelligent and truly cares about her patients. I have a challenging disease to manage but since she started treating me, my overall quality of life has improved because she understands exactly how to treat it. I can’t recommend this doctor enough.
About Dr. Katrina Bassel, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1366555385
Education & Certifications
- Ut Southwest Parkland/Dallas Va
- Parkland Memorial Hospital
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bassel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bassel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bassel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bassel has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gas-Bloat Syndrome and Irritable Bowel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bassel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bassel speaks Spanish.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Bassel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bassel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bassel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bassel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.