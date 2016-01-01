Dr. Katrina Bernardo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bernardo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Katrina Bernardo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Katrina Bernardo, MD
Dr. Katrina Bernardo, MD is a Neurology Specialist in East Meadow, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Bernardo's Office Locations
NYU Langone Ambulatory Care East Meadow1530 Front St, East Meadow, NY 11554 Directions (516) 324-7500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Katrina Bernardo, MD
- Neurology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1376977009
Education & Certifications
- New York Medical College
- Neurology and Neuromuscular Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bernardo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bernardo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bernardo works at
Dr. Bernardo has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bernardo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bernardo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bernardo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.