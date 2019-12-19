Dr. Katrina Coulter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coulter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Katrina Coulter, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Katrina Coulter, MD
Dr. Katrina Coulter, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Aurora, CO. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS AT LITTLE ROCK and is affiliated with Sky Ridge Medical Center, Littleton Adventist Hospital and Parker Adventist Hospital.
Dr. Coulter works at
Dr. Coulter's Office Locations
Rocky Mountain Infectious Disease Specialist - Aurora1550 S Potomac St Ste 279, Aurora, CO 80012 Directions (303) 963-0122
Rocky Moutain Infectious Disease Specialist10099 Ridgegate Pkwy Ste 460, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Directions (720) 764-6907
Hospital Affiliations
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
- Littleton Adventist Hospital
- Parker Adventist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very attentive, knowledgeable, and personable. Didn't feel rushed. Answered all questions and listened well.
About Dr. Katrina Coulter, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- English
- 1033343819
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS AT LITTLE ROCK
- Infectious Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Coulter has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Coulter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Coulter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Coulter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coulter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Coulter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Coulter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.