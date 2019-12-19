See All Infectious Disease Medicine Doctors in Aurora, CO
Dr. Katrina Coulter, MD

Infectious Disease Medicine
3.8 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Katrina Coulter, MD

Dr. Katrina Coulter, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Aurora, CO. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS AT LITTLE ROCK and is affiliated with Sky Ridge Medical Center, Littleton Adventist Hospital and Parker Adventist Hospital.

Dr. Coulter works at Rocky Mountain Infectious Disease Specialist - Aurora in Aurora, CO with other offices in Lone Tree, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Coulter's Office Locations

    Rocky Mountain Infectious Disease Specialist - Aurora
    1550 S Potomac St Ste 279, Aurora, CO 80012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 963-0122
    Rocky Moutain Infectious Disease Specialist
    10099 Ridgegate Pkwy Ste 460, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 764-6907

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sky Ridge Medical Center
  • Littleton Adventist Hospital
  • Parker Adventist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Sepsis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sepsis
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
E. coli Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Erysipelas Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Roundworm Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Katrina Coulter, MD

    Specialties
    • Infectious Disease Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1033343819
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS AT LITTLE ROCK
    Board Certifications
    • Infectious Disease and Internal Medicine
