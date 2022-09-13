See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Katrina Haslett, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
2.4 (21)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Katrina Haslett, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV, Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center and Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center.

Dr. Haslett works at Women's Health Associates of Southern Nevada in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Women's Health Associates of Southern Nevada
    5380 S Rainbow Blvd Ste 306, Las Vegas, NV 89118 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 243-0202
  2. 2
    WHASN Spring Valley
    6950 Obannon Dr Ste 10, Las Vegas, NV 89117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 243-0202

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV
  • Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
  • Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Abnormal Menstruation Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bacterial Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Diseases Contagious from Anal Sex Chevron Icon
Diseases Contagious from Oral Sex Chevron Icon
Diseases Contagious from Safe Sex Chevron Icon
Diseases Contagious from Vaginal Sex Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Eclampsia Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gestational Hypertension Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Cramps Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripartum Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postmenopausal Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorders Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Candidiasis Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Access Care
    • Aetna
    • Affiliated Health Funds
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Health Plan of Nevada
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Teachers Health Trust
    • Teamsters or other Unions
    • Tricare
    • Triwest
    • TriWest Champus
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Sep 13, 2022
    Dr. Haslett is a great doctor, but she is very busy. She was very patient with me, informative and answered all my questions. I felt like she didn’t care about anything else but me. Her office staff was also very sweet to me. Waits are very long, that the only downfall of the office.
    Yelena — Sep 13, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Katrina Haslett, MD
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Katrina Haslett, MD.

    About Dr. Katrina Haslett, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1801893029
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Henry Ford Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of Alabama at Birmingham
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Alabama
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Katrina Haslett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haslett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Haslett has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Haslett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Haslett works at Women's Health Associates of Southern Nevada in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. Haslett’s profile.

    Dr. Haslett has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haslett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Haslett. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haslett.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haslett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haslett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

