Dr. Katrina Haslett, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Katrina Haslett, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV, Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center and Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center.
Women's Health Associates of Southern Nevada5380 S Rainbow Blvd Ste 306, Las Vegas, NV 89118 Directions (702) 243-0202
WHASN Spring Valley6950 Obannon Dr Ste 10, Las Vegas, NV 89117 Directions (702) 243-0202
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
- Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center
Dr. Haslett is a great doctor, but she is very busy. She was very patient with me, informative and answered all my questions. I felt like she didn’t care about anything else but me. Her office staff was also very sweet to me. Waits are very long, that the only downfall of the office.
About Dr. Katrina Haslett, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1801893029
Education & Certifications
- Henry Ford Hospital
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- University of Alabama
