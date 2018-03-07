Overview of Dr. Katrina Kelly, MD

Dr. Katrina Kelly, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They completed their residency with U Conn



Dr. Kelly works at Scripps Clinic in San Diego, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hysteroscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.