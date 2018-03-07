Dr. Katrina Kelly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kelly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Katrina Kelly, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Katrina Kelly, MD
Dr. Katrina Kelly, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They completed their residency with U Conn
Dr. Kelly's Office Locations
Scripps Clinic15004 Innovation Dr, San Diego, CA 92128 Directions (858) 605-7955
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kelly is amazing. I would recommend her to anyone. She listens and takes the time to make sure that both of you are on the same page.
About Dr. Katrina Kelly, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1861588543
Education & Certifications
- U Conn
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kelly has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kelly accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kelly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kelly has seen patients for Hysteroscopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kelly on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kelly speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Kelly. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kelly.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kelly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kelly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.