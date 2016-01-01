Dr. Kissman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Katrina Kissman, MD
Overview
Dr. Katrina Kissman, MD is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Emergency Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Emergency Medicine. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Bucks Hospital, Jefferson Frankford Hospital and Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.
Locations
ARIA Hea;lth Physician Services - Surgery10800 Knights Rd, Philadelphia, PA 19114 Directions (215) 612-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Bucks Hospital
- Jefferson Frankford Hospital
- Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Katrina Kissman, MD
- Emergency Medicine
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1881977742
Education & Certifications
- Temple University Hospital
- Temple University School of Medicine
- Emergency Medicine
