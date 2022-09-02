Dr. Katrina Lewis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lewis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Katrina Lewis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Katrina Lewis, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Great Falls, MT. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Benefis East Campus.
Locations
-
1
Heights Imaging500 15th Ave S Ste 1, Great Falls, MT 59405 Directions (406) 455-2140
- 2 1601 2nd Ave N Ste 450B&, Great Falls, MT 59401 Directions (941) 447-8031
-
3
Legacy Neuromonitoring LLC1818 W Francis Ave, Spokane, WA 99205 Directions (941) 447-8031
-
4
Internal Medicine1401 25th St S Ste 4, Great Falls, MT 59405 Directions (406) 731-8888
Hospital Affiliations
- Benefis East Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My experience with Dr. Lewis was wonderful. She was a savior for me. I would give her 5 stars and more. I had trigeminal neuralgia and had the surgery for it and it didn't work. I saw four neurologists for the pian and she is the ONLY one who helped me. She explained everything to me, was so sympathic, wouldn't give up on me, and she finally found the solution for the pain, and also found that it was the occipital nerve that was causing the pain! Everyone was treatment me for the trigeminal nerve. She did injections on me, using a sonogram. The treatment lasted for three years and I was completely out of pain until then. I went back to see her, but unfortunately for me, she moved her office to Montana. A great loss for Spokane's pain relief industry.
About Dr. Katrina Lewis, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1841491529
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lewis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lewis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lewis has seen patients for Nerve Block, Sympathetic, Chronic Pain and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lewis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Lewis. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lewis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lewis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lewis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.