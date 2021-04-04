Overview of Dr. Katrina Murphy, MD

Dr. Katrina Murphy, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Richmond, VA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO and is affiliated with Parham Doctors' Hospital, Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Retreat Doctors' Hospital and Chippenham Hospital.



Dr. Murphy works at Neurosurgical Associates in Richmond, VA with other offices in North Chesterfield, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Subarachnoid Hemorrhage, Traumatic Brain Injury and Subdural Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.