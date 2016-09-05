See All Pediatricians in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Katrina Poblete, MD

Pediatrics
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Katrina Poblete, MD

Dr. Katrina Poblete, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University of Santo Tomas and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital, Holy Redeemer Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center.

Dr. Poblete works at Peekaboo Pediatrics in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Poblete's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Peekaboo Pediatrics
    821 N 2ND ST, Philadelphia, PA 19123 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Ratings & Reviews

    About Dr. Katrina Poblete, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Tagalog
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1497908511
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Crozer-Chester Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • University of Santo Tomas
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Abington Hospital
    • Holy Redeemer Hospital
    • St. Mary Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Katrina Poblete, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Poblete is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Poblete has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Poblete has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Poblete works at Peekaboo Pediatrics in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Poblete’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Poblete. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Poblete.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Poblete, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Poblete appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

