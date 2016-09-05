Dr. Katrina Poblete, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Poblete is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Katrina Poblete, MD
Overview of Dr. Katrina Poblete, MD
Dr. Katrina Poblete, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University of Santo Tomas and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital, Holy Redeemer Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center.
Dr. Poblete's Office Locations
Peekaboo Pediatrics821 N 2ND ST, Philadelphia, PA 19123 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Gateway Health Plan
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Poblete?
Absolutely love her! She treats us like family and she truly cares about the well being of her patients. I'm so glad we found her. Her office is a little bit of a drive for us but she definitely is worth the drive! Couldn't have asked for a better doctor for my daughter.
About Dr. Katrina Poblete, MD
- Pediatrics
- 23 years of experience
- English, Tagalog
- Female
- 1497908511
Education & Certifications
- Crozer-Chester Medical Center
- University of Santo Tomas
- Pediatrics
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
- Holy Redeemer Hospital
- St. Mary Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Poblete has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Poblete accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Poblete has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Poblete speaks Tagalog.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Poblete. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Poblete.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Poblete, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Poblete appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.