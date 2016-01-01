Dr. Katrina Victoria, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Victoria is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Katrina Victoria, MD
Overview of Dr. Katrina Victoria, MD
Dr. Katrina Victoria, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Eau Claire, WI. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Infectious Disease. They graduated from CEBU INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital and HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Victoria's Office Locations
HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital900 W Clairemont Ave, Eau Claire, WI 54701 Directions (715) 717-3860
Hospital Affiliations
- HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital
- HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Katrina Victoria, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1972899649
Education & Certifications
- CEBU INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE
- Infectious Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Victoria accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Victoria has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Victoria has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Victoria.
