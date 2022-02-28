Dr. Wadowski has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Katrina Wadowski, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Katrina Wadowski, MD
Dr. Katrina Wadowski, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT JOSEPHS MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY.
Dr. Wadowski works at
Dr. Wadowski's Office Locations
Bell Well Medical4045 E Bell Rd Ste 134, Phoenix, AZ 85032 Directions (602) 569-2790Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Most caring and thorough doctor I've ever had. She's moved, if anyone knows where she practices, please email me. Autumntres gmail com
About Dr. Katrina Wadowski, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English, German
Education & Certifications
- SAINT JOSEPHS MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wadowski works at
